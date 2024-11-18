Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Indraprastha Gas Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Indraprastha Gas Ltd counter

Nov 18 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Indraprastha Gas Ltd registered volume of 19.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares

Muthoot Finance Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 November 2024.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd registered volume of 19.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock slipped 18.20% to Rs.332.05. Volumes stood at 79669 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd registered volume of 68069 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6594 shares. The stock rose 5.93% to Rs.1,883.10. Volumes stood at 6871 shares in the last session.

 

Mahanagar Gas Ltd saw volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17788 shares. The stock dropped 12.31% to Rs.1,150.00. Volumes stood at 16280 shares in the last session.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd recorded volume of 6771 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1347 shares. The stock gained 14.68% to Rs.4,531.80. Volumes stood at 898 shares in the last session.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd registered volume of 2.76 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75657 shares. The stock rose 5.21% to Rs.390.55. Volumes stood at 75858 shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

