Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales decline 54.46% to Rs 6.23 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries declined 47.29% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 54.46% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.2313.68 -54 OPM %-30.662.78 -PBDT3.565.86 -39 PBT2.394.63 -48 NP2.334.42 -47

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

