Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.78% to Rs 9.83 croreNet profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries declined 8.06% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 42.78% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.8317.18 -43 OPM %-11.90-5.59 -PBDT6.246.12 2 PBT5.064.90 3 NP4.795.21 -8
