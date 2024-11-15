Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit declines 26.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 62.61 croreNet profit of Bimetal Bearings declined 26.87% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 62.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.6159.00 6 OPM %5.025.86 -PBDT4.235.55 -24 PBT2.363.74 -37 NP1.962.68 -27
