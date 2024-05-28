Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 13.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.95% to Rs 53.62 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 12.68% to Rs 3.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.83% to Rs 175.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 13.64% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 53.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.53.6243.97175.56164.335.674.786.275.522.031.727.676.781.081.174.154.590.760.883.033.47