Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 4.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 3781.75 croreNet profit of Gujarat Gas rose 4.22% to Rs 308.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 296.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 3781.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3845.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3781.753845.40 -2 OPM %13.6012.91 -PBDT546.57517.08 6 PBT417.03399.16 4 NP308.74296.25 4
