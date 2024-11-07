Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 4.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit rises 4.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 3781.75 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas rose 4.22% to Rs 308.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 296.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 3781.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3845.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3781.753845.40 -2 OPM %13.6012.91 -PBDT546.57517.08 6 PBT417.03399.16 4 NP308.74296.25 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

Olaf Scholz, Olaf, Scholz

Germany's Scholz fires his finance minister amid coalition's collapse

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start lower; GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; China gains

India USA

He was pretty tough on China: Ex-diplomat Navtej Sarna on Trump's return

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections LIVE: Trump makes a comeback; India-US ties set to expand, say experts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon