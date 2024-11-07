Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency consolidated net profit rises 90.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.41% to Rs 2.53 croreNet profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 90.63% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.532.05 23 OPM %22.9224.39 -PBDT1.391.19 17 PBT1.361.16 17 NP1.220.64 91
