Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 419.65, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.43% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% slide in NIFTY and a 0.7% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 419.65, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 26156.4. The Sensex is at 85236.73, up 0.02%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has gained around 4.07% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35325.65, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

