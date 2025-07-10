Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.12% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 12.00% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.12% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.810.68 19 OPM %83.9583.82 -PBDT1.741.35 29 PBT1.731.34 29 NP1.401.25 12
