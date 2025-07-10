Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 5.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 63437.00 croreNet profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 5.98% to Rs 12760.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12040.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 63437.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62613.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales63437.0062613.00 1 OPM %26.6026.61 -PBDT18340.0017451.00 5 PBT16979.0016231.00 5 NP12760.0012040.00 6
