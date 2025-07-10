Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 2.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 2.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 67.57 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 2.03% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 67.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales67.5769.72 -3 OPM %18.2221.60 -PBDT20.2820.14 1 PBT18.4118.36 0 NP14.4814.78 -2

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

