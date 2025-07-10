Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit declines 2.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 67.57 croreNet profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 2.03% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 67.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales67.5769.72 -3 OPM %18.2221.60 -PBDT20.2820.14 1 PBT18.4118.36 0 NP14.4814.78 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content