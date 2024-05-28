Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 53.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.82% to Rs 750.75 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 48.75% to Rs 617.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1204.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 2462.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3497.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 53.15% to Rs 207.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 442.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.82% to Rs 750.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 948.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.