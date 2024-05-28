Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 34.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.72% to Rs 776.44 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 18.38% to Rs 109.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.47% to Rs 2125.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2015.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Agarwal Industrial Corporation rose 34.31% to Rs 38.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.72% to Rs 776.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 659.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.