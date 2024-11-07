Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.14% to Rs 3.98 croreNet profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese declined 5.26% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.14% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.984.53 -12 OPM %-10.051.32 -PBDT0.420.78 -46 PBT0.340.72 -53 NP0.540.57 -5
