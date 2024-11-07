Business Standard
Metal shares fall

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Metal index falling 797.33 points or 2.48% at 31330.11 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 8.06%), Vedanta Ltd (down 3.81%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.88%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.9%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.14%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.93%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.38%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.28%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.57%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 153.24 or 0.27% at 55854.89.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 87.68 points or 0.54% at 16059.81.

The Nifty 50 index was down 302.75 points or 1.24% at 24181.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 843.22 points or 1.05% at 79534.91.

On BSE,1839 shares were trading in green, 2035 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

