Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit rises 90.57% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 70.73% to Rs 7.29 croreNet profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese rose 90.57% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 70.73% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.294.27 71 OPM %8.23-0.47 -PBDT1.370.75 83 PBT1.300.66 97 NP1.010.53 91
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:32 PM IST