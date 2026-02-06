Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit rises 90.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.73% to Rs 7.29 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Petrosynthese rose 90.57% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 70.73% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.294.278.23-0.471.370.751.300.661.010.53

