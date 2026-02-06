Friday, February 06, 2026 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Siemens slips after PAT drops 26% YoY in December quarter

Siemens slips after PAT drops 26% YoY in December quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Siemens fell 3.93% to Rs 3,169.65 after reporting a 25.99% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 268.8 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, compared with Rs 362.5 crore in the quarter ended December 2024.

Revenue from operations rose 14% to Rs 3,830.7 crore, compared with Rs 3,360 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profitability was impacted by forex losses and a one-time charge related to the implementation of the new labour codes. The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 429.2 crore, down from Rs 489.1 crore a year ago. The quarter included exceptional items of Rs 74.3 crore, primarily on account of increased employee benefit provisions following the new labour codes effective 21 November 2025.

 

On 8 August 2025, the board had approved changing the financial year from OctoberSeptember to April-March. The current financial year spans 1 October 2024 31 March 2026 (18 months). Thereafter, FYs will run April-March.

The companys new orders during the quarter increased by 19% YoY to Rs 4,829 crore in December quarter, while order backlog grew by 7% at Rs 43,004 crore.

Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer of Siemens, said, Indias economic resilience continues to stand out even as adverse geopolitical developments and global uncertainties weigh on sentiment. Despite these external headwinds, Siemens Limited delivered a steady performance this quarter driven by disciplined execution and a healthy order book, resulting in an increase in revenue of 14%. All the businesses performed well during the quarter, contributing to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.26x, with Digital Industries now reflecting normalized operations.

This is reflected in the companys strong performance across all businesses during the quarter, including two significant order wins in the Mobility business. While the Smart Infrastructure business continued to demonstrate strong execution, the performance at the Digital Industries business is now showing signs of recovery, indicating that the destocking phase is now largely over.

Looking ahead, we expect additional support from macroeconomic tailwinds as the recently signed India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the trade deal with the US begin opening new avenues for technology collaboration and exports. We welcome the governments consistent focus on long-term economic growth and structural transformation in the Union Budget 2026-27. The record Rs 12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure allocation, sustained emphasis on infrastructure development, and a fiscal deficit target of around 4.3% indicate a continued and disciplined approach to strengthening Indias growth foundations."

Siemens is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, and mobility.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

