Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 67.96% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 52.84% to Rs 644.11 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 67.96% to Rs 48.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.84% to Rs 644.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 421.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales644.11421.43 53 OPM %12.8414.57 -PBDT87.8258.76 49 PBT72.5344.58 63 NP48.3928.81 68
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:32 PM IST