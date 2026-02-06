Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 67.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.84% to Rs 644.11 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 67.96% to Rs 48.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.84% to Rs 644.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 421.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.644.11421.4312.8414.5787.8258.7672.5344.5848.3928.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News