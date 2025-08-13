Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Pipavav Q1 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 104 cr

Gujarat Pipavav Q1 PAT slides 5% YoY to Rs 104 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Gujarat Pipavav Port's consolidated net profit slipped 4.87% to Rs 104.32 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 109.67 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 1.81% year on year (YoY) to Rs 250.44 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses gained 6.65% to Rs 135.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Operating expenses stood at Rs 40.32 crore (down 3.23% YoY), employee benefits expense was Rs 22.46 crore (up 8.18% YoY), and finance costs were at Rs 1.87 crore (up 11.30% YoY) during the period under review.

The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.20 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the companys annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for Thursday, 4th September 2025.

 

Gujarat Pipavav Port is India's first private sector port located on the south west coast of Gujarat near Bhavnagar. The port is strategically placed to on International Maritime Trade route which connects India with US, Europe, Africa, Middle East on one side and Far East on the other side.

Shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 0.16% to currently trade at Rs 157.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ONGC rises after Q1 PAT jumps 24% QoQ to Rs 8,024 cr

ONGC rises after Q1 PAT jumps 24% QoQ to Rs 8,024 cr

SEBI recommends measures to broaden resident Indian participation in FPIs

SEBI recommends measures to broaden resident Indian participation in FPIs

Welspun Corp allots 3.85 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Welspun Corp allots 3.85 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Max Healthcare Institute approves lease agreement to establish 130-bed hospital in Dehradun

Max Healthcare Institute approves lease agreement to establish 130-bed hospital in Dehradun

L&T Energy GreenTech and ITOCHU to jointly develop 300 TPA green ammonia project at Kandla

L&T Energy GreenTech and ITOCHU to jointly develop 300 TPA green ammonia project at Kandla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon