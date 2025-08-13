Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Energy GreenTech and ITOCHU to jointly develop 300 TPA green ammonia project at Kandla

L&T Energy GreenTech and ITOCHU to jointly develop 300 TPA green ammonia project at Kandla

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

L&T Energy GreenTech (LTEG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with ITOCHU Corporation of Japan to develop and commercialise a 300 KTPA green ammonia project at Kandla in Gujarat.

Under the agreement, LTEG and ITOCHU will collaborate on the development of the green ammonia facility, with ITOCHU planning to offtake the product for bunkering applications in Singapore. The partnership marks a significant step in advancing clean energy solutions for the maritime sector and aligns with both L&T and ITOCHU's commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation.

L&T had last year acquired a sizeable land parcel at Kandla for the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. The latest collaboration supports LTEG's strategic vision to establish a presence across the green energy value chain and complements ITOCHU's initiatives to introduce low-carbon ammonia as a zero-emission marine fuel.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

SEBI proposes grant of significant flexibilities to large value funds for accredited investors

SEBI proposes grant of significant flexibilities to large value funds for accredited investors

SEBI says all-India market capitalisation gains 6.9% in FY25 to Rs 414 lakh crore

SEBI says all-India market capitalisation gains 6.9% in FY25 to Rs 414 lakh crore

Nifty trades above 24,600 level; European mkt advance

Nifty trades above 24,600 level; European mkt advance

Turnover from futures and options in currency derivatives across all exchanges fell by around 85% in 2024-25: SEBI

Turnover from futures and options in currency derivatives across all exchanges fell by around 85% in 2024-25: SEBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon