Welspun Corp allots 3.85 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Welspun Corp has allotted 3,85,000 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up on today i.e. 13 August 2025 upon exercise of Stock Options by the option grantees under the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan 2005.

Post this allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs. 131,61,09,475/- divided in to 26,32,21,895 equity shares of Rs. 5 each to Rs. 131,80,34,475/- divided in to 26,36,06,895 equity shares of Rs. 5 each.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

