Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.31% to Rs 5.47 croreNet profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.31% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.477.63 -28 OPM %9.14-4.59 -PBDT0.430.40 8 PBT0.080.07 14 NP0.070.06 17
