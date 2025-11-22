Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Toolroom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 97.01% to Rs 8.08 crore

Net loss of Gujarat Toolroom reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 26.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 97.01% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 270.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.08270.51 -97 OPM %-3.5910.53 -PBDT-0.2929.02 PL PBT-0.3628.92 PL NP-0.3526.79 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Citurgia Biochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Power signs agreement for Dorjilung project - Bhutan's 2nd largest hydro power project

United Breweries update on upcoming brewery in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

Nifty ends below 26,100 mark as Vix surges over 12%

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

