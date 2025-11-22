Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 24.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.04% to Rs 429.79 croreNet profit of Prataap Snacks declined 24.55% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 429.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 438.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales429.79438.75 -2 OPM %5.334.36 -PBDT22.9620.08 14 PBT6.422.34 174 NP4.646.15 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content