Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 15.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Sales rise 24.19% to Rs 38.25 crore

Net profit of Medico Remedies rose 15.19% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.19% to Rs 38.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales38.2530.80 24 OPM %7.409.12 -PBDT3.212.92 10 PBT2.442.17 12 NP1.821.58 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

