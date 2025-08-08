Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 15.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.19% to Rs 38.25 croreNet profit of Medico Remedies rose 15.19% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.19% to Rs 38.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales38.2530.80 24 OPM %7.409.12 -PBDT3.212.92 10 PBT2.442.17 12 NP1.821.58 15
