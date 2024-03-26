HAL jumps after bagging supply order worth Rs 194 cr from Guyana Defence Force

Hindustan Aeronautics rallied 3.23% to Rs 3273 after the company has signed a contract with Guyana Defence Force, Government of Guyana for supply of aircraft and other equipment for a value of MUSD 23.37(approximately Rs 194 crore).

The project completion period is by FY24-25 and the cost of the project is MUSD 23.37 crore (approximately Rs 194 crore).

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 9.2% to Rs 1,261.51 crore on 6.98% rise in revenue from operations stood to Rs 6,061.28 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The order includes supply of two Hindustan-228 commuter aircraft along with Manufacturer Recommended List of Spares (MRLS), Ground Handling Equipment/Ground Support Equipment, Training, Hand-holding.