Handson Global Management (HGM) consolidated net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 239.61% to Rs 18.95 croreNet profit of Handson Global Management (HGM) declined 37.50% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 239.61% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.955.58 240 OPM %5.7515.95 -PBDT1.761.33 32 PBT1.151.08 6 NP0.500.80 -38
