Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 463.82 croreNet profit of Happiest Minds Technologies declined 12.52% to Rs 51.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 463.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 390.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales463.82390.87 19 OPM %18.2922.85 -PBDT90.4592.92 -3 PBT68.4178.68 -13 NP51.0358.33 -13
