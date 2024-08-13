Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.66% to Rs 463.82 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies declined 12.52% to Rs 51.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.66% to Rs 463.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 390.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.