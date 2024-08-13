Meera Industries consolidated net profit rises 1025.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.14% to Rs 9.91 croreNet profit of Meera Industries rose 1025.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.14% to Rs 9.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.916.15 61 OPM %11.918.46 -PBDT1.220.49 149 PBT0.900.19 374 NP0.900.08 1025
