Meera Industries consolidated net profit rises 1025.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.14% to Rs 9.91 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Meera Industries rose 1025.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.14% to Rs 9.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.916.1511.918.461.220.490.900.190.900.08