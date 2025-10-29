Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 573.57 croreNet profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 9.09% to Rs 54.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 573.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 521.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales573.57521.64 10 OPM %17.2017.60 -PBDT94.8590.84 4 PBT72.6667.72 7 NP54.0249.52 9
