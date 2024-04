A groundbreaking Generative AI-powered chatbot, poised to redefine the way individuals engage in health and wellness knowledge conversations, hAppI represents a significant advancement in providing personalized and informative interactions for users in the healthcare domain.

Happiest Minds Technologies announced the new GenAI chatbot - 'hAPPI', developed by its Generative AI Business Services (GBS) unit for Happiest Health.