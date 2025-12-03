Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happiest Minds Technologies recognized among 2025 Avtar and Seramount Best Companies for Women in India in IT

Happiest Minds Technologies recognized among 2025 Avtar and Seramount Best Companies for Women in India in IT

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Happiest Minds Technologies has been recognized among the 2025 Avtar and Seramount Best Companies for Women in India in IT for the third consecutive year. The company has also been named an 'Exemplar of Inclusion' in the 2025 Most Inclusive Companies Index, reflecting its sustained commitment to fostering a workplace that values diversity, prioritizes belongingness, and ensures equitable access to opportunity.

Avtar and Seramount evaluate organizations that demonstrate sustained impact through inclusive practices and measurable progress toward equity. Happiest Minds obtained both distinctions from a competitive field across industries, reflecting the organization's ongoing investment in strengthening representation, building inclusive leadership, and championing a culture where every individual's voice carries weight and value.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India Ratings and Research upgrades ratings of Pricol to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings and Research upgrades ratings of Pricol to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vivid Mercantile Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

India policy interest rates could gradually decline toward 5% by fiscal year 2026-27, says OECD

India policy interest rates could gradually decline toward 5% by fiscal year 2026-27, says OECD

Nifty tad below 25,950; auto shares decline

Nifty tad below 25,950; auto shares decline

Innovation in technology and AI must be balanced with judgment and unwavering respect for procedure: Union Finance Minister

Innovation in technology and AI must be balanced with judgment and unwavering respect for procedure: Union Finance Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon