Happiest Minds Technologies recognized among 2025 Avtar and Seramount Best Companies for Women in India in IT

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Avtar and Seramount evaluate organizations that demonstrate sustained impact through inclusive practices and measurable progress toward equity. Happiest Minds obtained both distinctions from a competitive field across industries, reflecting the organization's ongoing investment in strengthening representation, building inclusive leadership, and championing a culture where every individual's voice carries weight and value.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content