Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 11.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 31857.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 11.89% to Rs 6972.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6231.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 31857.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28338.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31857.0028338.00 12 OPM %54.2353.06 -PBDT15756.0014103.00 12 PBT9365.008369.00 12 NP6972.006231.00 12
