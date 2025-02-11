Business Standard

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit declines 20.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales decline 13.66% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co declined 20.78% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.391.61 -14 OPM %68.3567.70 -PBDT1.061.20 -12 PBT0.871.04 -16 NP0.610.77 -21

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

