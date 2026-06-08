Hardwyn India's board OKs 2:5 bonus share issue

Hardwyn India announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2:5 to the existing shareholders.

Under the approved proposal, shareholders will get two fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each for every five fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each held as on the record date. The company said the record date for determining eligible shareholders will be announced in due course.

To implement the bonus issue, the company will issue 19,53,73,622 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each, amounting to Rs 19.53 crore.

The companys standalone free reserves stood at Rs 19.65 crore as of 31st March 2026.

Hardwyn India is a manufacturer and provider of architectural hardware and glass fittings, operating. The company specializes in premium solutions for residential and commercial spaces, including door hardware, kitchen fittings, shower enclosures, and furniture fittings.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 83.87% to Rs 3.42 crore on 25.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 57.15 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter rose 0.12% to Rs 24.40 on the BSE.

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