Wipro Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 June 2026.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 June 2026.

Wipro Ltd tumbled 7.46% to Rs 183.55 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd lost 7.45% to Rs 4317.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd crashed 6.39% to Rs 494.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd pared 6.17% to Rs 74.71. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd slipped 5.74% to Rs 43.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

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