Harrisons Malayalam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.61 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 97.66 croreNet Loss of Harrisons Malayalam reported to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 97.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales97.6695.85 2 OPM %-4.36-0.31 -PBDT-4.06-1.10 -269 PBT-5.61-2.28 -146 NP-5.61-2.28 -146
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content