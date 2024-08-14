Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 45.02% in the June 2024 quarter

DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 45.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales rise 27.87% to Rs 118.51 crore
Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 45.02% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.87% to Rs 118.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 92.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales118.5192.68 28 OPM %4.414.18 -PBDT4.192.97 41 PBT4.082.82 45 NP3.062.11 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Fumio Kishida, Fumio, Japan PM

Japan PM Fumio Kishida to step down in Sept as scandals grew

India cricket team

IND vs BAN: Gwalior to host India's 1st T20 vs Bangladesh on Oct 6

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

ED starts restitution of flats worth Rs 20 cr to cheated Gurugram buyers

Sheikh Hasina

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon