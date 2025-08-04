Nifty above 24,600 level; metal shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 96.16 points or 0.12% to 80,696.07. The Nifty 50 index added 55.75 points or 0.23% to 24,621.55.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.06%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,947 shares rose and 1,705 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
DLF (up 0.66%), Siemens Energy India (down 0.81%), Bosch (down 0.75%), Marico (up 0.33%), Shree Cement (down 0.19%), Aditya Birla Capital (up 2.01%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 0.37%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.31%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 0.08%), Escorts Kubota (up 0.12%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 1.26%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.51%), Tata Motors (up 0.80%), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) (up 1.01%), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) (up 0.65%), Trent (up 0.40%), DFL (up 1%), and Titan Company (up 0.69%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Also Read
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index gained 1.72% to 9,258.60. The index fell 1.61% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Steel Authority of India (up 3.09%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 3.07%), Tata Steel (up 2.34%), NMDC (up 2.28%) and National Aluminium Company (up 2.15%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.99%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.96%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.86%), JSW Steel (up 1.45%) and Hindustan Copper (up 0.97%) advanced.
On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 1.31%), edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Baazar Style Retail surged 9.38% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.05 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 37.01% YoY to Rs 377.85 crore in Q1 June 2025.
Honeywell Automation India slipped 4.12% after the companys standalone net profit declined 8.71% to Rs 124.60 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 136.50 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 23.18% year on year to Rs 1,183.1 crore in Q1 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content