Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,600 level; metal shares in demand

Nifty above 24,600 level; metal shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Metal shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 96.16 points or 0.12% to 80,696.07. The Nifty 50 index added 55.75 points or 0.23% to 24,621.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.06%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,947 shares rose and 1,705 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.

 

Earnings Today:

DLF (up 0.66%), Siemens Energy India (down 0.81%), Bosch (down 0.75%), Marico (up 0.33%), Shree Cement (down 0.19%), Aditya Birla Capital (up 2.01%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 0.37%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 0.31%), Tata Investment Corporation (down 0.08%), Escorts Kubota (up 0.12%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 1.26%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.51%), Tata Motors (up 0.80%), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) (up 1.01%), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) (up 0.65%), Trent (up 0.40%), DFL (up 1%), and Titan Company (up 0.69%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Also Read

Foreign funds

Smart money leaving India? What foreign fund flows mean for your investment

MCX

MCX shares rise 5% post Q1 results; should you buy? Analysts weigh in

Microsoft Windows 11 SE

Windows 11 SE: Microsoft sets 2026 expiry date on its ChromeOS competitor

station, Indian Railway, railway station

This railway wagon maker rises 3% on securing ₹1,599-cr order from NCC

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 130 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; Metal, Auto index up 1%

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index gained 1.72% to 9,258.60. The index fell 1.61% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Steel Authority of India (up 3.09%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 3.07%), Tata Steel (up 2.34%), NMDC (up 2.28%) and National Aluminium Company (up 2.15%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.99%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 1.96%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.86%), JSW Steel (up 1.45%) and Hindustan Copper (up 0.97%) advanced.

On the other hand, Welspun Corp (down 1.31%), edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Baazar Style Retail surged 9.38% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.05 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 37.01% YoY to Rs 377.85 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Honeywell Automation India slipped 4.12% after the companys standalone net profit declined 8.71% to Rs 124.60 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 136.50 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 23.18% year on year to Rs 1,183.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Shock, Weak Jobs Data, and Sector-Wide Sell-Off

Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Shock, Weak Jobs Data, and Sector-Wide Sell-Off

MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in July'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in July'25 cargo volumes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon