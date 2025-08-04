Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise after falling for three weeks in row

India's forex reserves rise after falling for three weeks in row

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves gained by USD 2.703 billion to USD 698.192 billion for the week ending July 25, after falling for three consecutive weeks, according to the official data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In the previous reporting week, the country's foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 1.18 billion to USD 695.49 billion. In the week ending July 25, foreign currency assets, the major constituent of the forex reserves, rose USD 1.316 billion, at USD 588.926 billion. The Gold reserves, another major component of the forex, again witnessed an uptick, increasing by USD 1.206 billion to USD 85.704 billion. India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the global financial body, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), also rose by USD 126 million, reaching USD 18.809 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty above 24,600 level; metal shares in demand

Nifty above 24,600 level; metal shares in demand

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Shock, Weak Jobs Data, and Sector-Wide Sell-Off

Global Markets Tumble Amid Tariff Shock, Weak Jobs Data, and Sector-Wide Sell-Off

MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

MCX climbs after Q1 profit soars 83% YoY

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

Stock Alert: ITC, Tata Power, G.R.Infraprojects, NMDC, Federal Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon