Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 10.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.26% to Rs 66.63 croreNet profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 10.68% to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.26% to Rs 66.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales66.6351.15 30 OPM %22.6525.10 -PBDT21.0716.88 25 PBT19.2115.10 27 NP13.0611.80 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content