Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.34 croreNet loss of Haryana Financial Corporation reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 25.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.340 0 OPM %-620.590 -PBDT-1.3726.14 PL PBT-1.3826.16 PL NP-1.3825.42 PL
