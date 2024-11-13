Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 14.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 8.23 croreNet profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 14.62% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.237.71 7 OPM %74.4870.82 -PBDT4.604.03 14 PBT4.584.01 14 NP3.453.01 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content