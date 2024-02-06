Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 26.5, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.79% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 15.21% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.5, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has gained around 6.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2124.2, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 253.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 274.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 60.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

