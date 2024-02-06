Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 270.75, up 2.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.18% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 72.02% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 270.75, up 2.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 24.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38481.3, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 219.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 282.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 269.05, up 2.81% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 87.18% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 72.02% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News