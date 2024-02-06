Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 270.75, up 2.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.18% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 72.02% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 270.75, up 2.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 24.23% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38481.3, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 219.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 282.46 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 269.05, up 2.81% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 87.18% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 72.02% jump in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 8.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Nifty climbs above 21,850; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 3rd day

Market trades side ways; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

India ranks fourth in the world in Renewable Energy Installed Capacity says PM

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd rises for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd gains for third straight session

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank soars 2.29%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra soars 2.75%, up for fifth straight session

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon