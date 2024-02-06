Sensex (    %)
                        
Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 1.01%

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 8640, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.23% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.69% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 8640, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. Persistent Systems Ltd has risen around 18.58% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37162.15, up 2.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.51 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8665.7, up 1.41% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 79.23% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.69% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 62.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

