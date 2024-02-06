Tata Motors Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 938.9, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 115.62% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 49.99% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 938.9, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. Tata Motors Ltd has gained around 18.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19615.3, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 51.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

