Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1722.25, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.02% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 49.99% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1722.25, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 21891.1. The Sensex is at 72082.41, up 0.49%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has gained around 6.56% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19615.3, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.2 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1724.5, up 0.91% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 26.02% in last one year as compared to a 23.53% jump in NIFTY and a 49.99% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 20.68 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.
