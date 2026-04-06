Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gains for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 9.99, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.82% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% slide in NIFTY and a 9.11% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9.99, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has slipped around 0.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1303.35, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.