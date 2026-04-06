Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rises for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.29, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.83% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% jump in NIFTY and a 12.15% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.29, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 14.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35299.4, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 624.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1315.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.49 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.